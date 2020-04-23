Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) an asset management holding entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB - Free Report) designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 23rd
