New Strong Sell Stocks for April 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) an asset management holding entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB - Free Report) designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.

