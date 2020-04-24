New Strong Sell Stocks for April 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amalgamated Bank (AMAL - Free Report) provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
BancorpSouth Bank (BXS - Free Report) is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) is a provider of engineered products, industrial technologies and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
