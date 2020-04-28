Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR - Free Report) engages in the development, production, and marketing of various formulated specialty chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) operates as a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) offers various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR - Free Report) engages in the development, production, and marketing of various formulated specialty chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) operates as a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) offers various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.