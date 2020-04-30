Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Q1 Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC - Free Report) delivered first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% on the back of solid revenues. Moreover, the same increased 8% year over year.

Marsh & McLennan’s consolidated revenues of $4.7 billion were up 5% on an underlying basis. This upside is majorly attributable to the Risk and Insurances Services plus Consulting Segments. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Total operating expenses of $3.6 billion in the first quarter were up 14.3% year over year due to higher compensation and benefits as well as other operating expenses.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Segmental Results

Risk and Insurance Services

Revenues at the Risk and Insurance Services segment were $2.9 billion, up 5% on an underlying basis. Adjusted operating income rose 20% to $932 million from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Marsh, a unit within this segment, generated revenues of $2.1 billion, up 5% on an underlying basis. In U.S./Canada, underlying revenues rose 5% year over year.

Underlying revenue growth from international operations of 4% includes 6% increase of the metric in the Asia Pacific, 4% in EMEA and a 3% rise in Latin America.

Another unit under this segment, Guy Carpenter, displayed 7% revenue growth on an underlying basis in the quarter under review.

Consulting

The Consulting segment's revenues inched up 3% on an underlying basis to $1.8 billion. Also, adjusted operating income dipped 1% to $289 million.
A unit within this segment, Mercer, generated revenues of $1.3 billion, up 5% on an underlying basis. Wealth’s revenues were up 3% on an underlying basis. Health and Career’s revenues were each up 8% and 2% year over year on an underlying basis.

Another unit, Oliver Wyman Group, registered revenues of $511 million, flat year over year on an underlying basis.

Business Update

The company repaid $500 million of senior notes in the first quarter.

Financial Update

Marsh & McLennan exited the first quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion, up 28.1% from the level at 2019 end.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $638 million, up 131.2% year over year.

As of Mar 31, 2020, Marsh & McLennan’s total assets were $31.3 billion, up 0.1% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.

Total equity was $7.5 billion, down 6.2% from the level at 2019 end.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

Marsh & McLennan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Among other players from the finance sector that reported first-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of Globe Life Inc. (GL - Free Report) met the same.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>
 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) - free report >>

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) - free report >>

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>

Globe Life Inc. (GL) - free report >>

Published in

insurance