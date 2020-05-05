Back to top

Company News for May 4, 2020

  • Shares of The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) jumped 4.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72.
  • Shares of Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) rose 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 5 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.
  • Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR - Free Report) slid 5.5% after the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.
  • Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) rose 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.

