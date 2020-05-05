Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC - Free Report) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR - Free Report) invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST - Free Report) is a lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI - Free Report) provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th
