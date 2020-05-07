Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 6, 2020

  • Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE - Free Report) rose 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.
  • Share of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) rose 0.9% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $1.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.
  • Shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY - Free Report) plunged 2.2% after the company reported first quarter adjusted loss of $2.86 per share in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 8 cents.
  • Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA - Free Report) jumped more than 100% afterthe company announced it will be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticalsfor $18 per share in cash.

Published in

industrial-products medical