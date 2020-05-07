Owl Rock Capital's (ORCC) Q1 Earnings Miss, Decline Y/Y

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC - Free Report) first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 37 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 2.6%. Moreover, the bottom line declined 9.8% year over year.
This downside was mainly due to the turmoil in financial markets triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quarter in Detail
In the quarter, total investment income was $204.7 million, up 35.2% year over year. This upside can be attributable to strengthened investment portfolio.
New investment commitments were nearly $731 million, down 19.9% year over year.
The company concluded the first quarter with investments in 101 portfolio companies across 27 industries.
Net operating expenses of $56 million rose 4.8% year over year due to higher management fees, performance-based incentive fees, professional fees, directors' fees, and other general and administrative costs.
Share Repurchase Update
In the first quarter, the company’s agent Goldman, Sachs & Co. bought back shares worth $48 million under the 10b5-1 Plan.
Financial Update
As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s interest expenses of $34 million dipped 2.2% year over year.
As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had cash and restricted cash of $0.4 billion, an amount of $3.7 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding and $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity in credit facilities.
As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had total assets worth $9.4 billion, up 2.3% from the level at 2019 end.
It ended the first quarter with debt of nearly $3.6 billion, up 19.8% from the level at last-year end.
Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $0.3 billion, down 60.3% from the level at 2019 end.
Zacks Rank & Peer Releases
Owl Rock Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Among other players from the finance sector having reported first-quarter earnings so far, the bottom line of American Express Company (AXP - Free Report) beat estimates while that of Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) missed the same.
