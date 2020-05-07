Aspen (AZPN) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lowers View

Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 74 cents per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8% and declined 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Revenues of $132 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and fell 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decline was caused by lower year-over-year bookings.
Total bookings for the reported quarter came in at $126.7 million, down 20.8% year over year. The company has attributed the decline to unfavorable timing of renewals compared with year-ago quarter.
Moreover, due to uncertainties prevailing in the market due to COVID-19, the company witnessed a decline in demand and slowdown in customer payments in the last few weeks of the fiscal third quarter.
Notably, shares have declined 14.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rise of 7.3%.
Quarter in Detail
License revenues (59.5% of revenues) declined 20.2% year over year to $78.6 million due to decline in bookings related to unfavorable timing of renewals.
Maintenance revenues (34.2%) increased 7.9% year over year to approximately $45.2 million. The company attributed the upside to growth of its base of arrangements, which include maintenance, being recognized on a ratable basis.
Services and other revenues (6.3%) improved 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $8.2 million due to growing volume of professional service engagements.
Annual spend increased 9.3% year over year to $575 million.
Margins
Gross margin contracted 220 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to approximately 88.1%.
Total operating expenses climbed 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $70.1 million due to increase in research & development and general & administrative expenses.
Non-GAAP operating income of $55.3 million declined 29.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Non-GAAP operating margin was 41.9% compared with 52.9% in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $192.2 million compared with $80.5 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
The company generated $81.4 million cash from operations during the quarter compared with $46.9 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow came in at $81.2 million compared with $48.1 million in the previous quarter.
The company repurchased approximately 452,000 shares for $50 million in third-quarter fiscal 2020.
Fiscal 2020 Guidance
Due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties, the company has lowered its guidance for fiscal 2020.
Aspen Technology expects revenues in the range of $550-$582 million compared with the previous range of $575-$615 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $561 million, which indicates a decline of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Non-GAAP net income is anticipated in the range of $3.16-$3.48 per share compared with previous guidance of $3.43-$3.84. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.50, which suggests a decline of 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Non-GAAP operating income is projected in the range of $249-$277 million compared with the previous guidance of $272-$307 million.
Free cash flow is now anticipated in the range of $230-$260 million compared with the prior range of $260-$270 million.
