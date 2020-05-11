Back to top

Company News for May 11, 2020

  • Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) surged 93.6% after the company announced FUEL CHEM demonstration orders from two new industrial power customers.
  • Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX - Free Report) soared 83.7% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of PTG-300 in patients with polycythemia vera.
  • Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC - Free Report) rose 24.8% after the company’sQ1 revenues of $382.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.02%.
  • Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG - Free Report) gained 9.3% after the company’s first-quarter 2020 revenues of $1.126 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%.

