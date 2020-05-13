Back to top

Company News for May 13, 2020

  • Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA - Free Report) surged 36.6% after the company reported positive topline data from Phase 3 clinical study of Omidubicel in patients that have high-risk hematologic malignancies.
  • Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. soared 28.3% after the nano-biopharmaceutical company developed highly effective broad-spectrum drug candidates against the novel coronavirus.
  • Shares of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP - Free Report) rose 23.3% after the company’sQ1 earnings of $0.23 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
  • Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW - Free Report) gained 14.9% after the company’s Q1 revenues of $1.15 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.14%.

