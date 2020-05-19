Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) offers banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.7% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 18th
