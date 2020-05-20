New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) is a financial holding company for Cadence Bank, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) is a developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 77.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) is a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
