Company News for May 19, 2020

  • Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) rose 1.8% following the news that the company received permission from the local authority to resume operation in its Fremont auto plant.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) gained 2.4% following the company's decision to reopen 25 stores this week.
  • Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s (VIR - Free Report) shares jumped 32.1% after the company identified and characterized a potential therapeutic COVID-19 antibody.
  • Eldorado Resorts Inc.'s  (ERI - Free Report) shares soared 19.8% following the company's decision to reopen three Louisiana casinos.
     

