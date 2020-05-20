Back to top

Company News for May 20, 2020

  • Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (HD - Free Report) tanked 3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.08, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.
  • Shares of Kohl's Corp. (KSS - Free Report) tumbled  7.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $3.20, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.79 per share.
  • Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP - Free Report) shares surged 3.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $2,698 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,664 million.
  • Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.
     

