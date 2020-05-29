Back to top
In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
AMPL-ONLN RETL (IBUY) - free report >>
PRO-L ONL/S STR (CLIX) - free report >>
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
AMPL-ONLN RETL (IBUY) - free report >>
PRO-L ONL/S STR (CLIX) - free report >>
E-Commerce ETFs Surge Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Millions of consumers stuck at home have been shopping online for all their needs, sending shares of e-commerce companies soaring. E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economy.
While the market share of online sales has been rising in the past few years, the trend has accelerated amid coronavirus crisis. And we may see a permanent shift in consumer behavior toward online shopping even after the health crisis is over.
Even as malls and stores begin to reopen, most mall-based stores will find it increasingly challenging to survive. Approximately 100,000 stores are expected to close over the next five years, as e-commerce rises to about 25% of US retail sales from 15% last year, per WSJ.
This month itself, three major retailers--Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney have filed for bankruptcy. Other major retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have boosted their digital operations in recent years. Walmart’s CEO expects coronavirus to change shopping habits permanently.
To learn more about the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY - Free Report) , the ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN - Free Report) and the ProShares Long Online Short Stores ETF (CLIX), please watch the short video above.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>