Company News for May 29, 2020

  • Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. surged more than 100% after the company announced the development program for its AB201 treatment of coronavirus associated with coagulopathy.
  • Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) soared 44.5% after the company along with Quantum Leap Healthcare, reported an agreement to evaluate razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.
  • Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) gained 5% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.
  • Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) soared 11.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.04 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.

