Company News for June 2, 2020

  • Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV - Free Report) jumped 38.2% after the company submitted New Drug Application to the FDA for treatment of women with uterine fibroids.
  • Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM - Free Report) plunged 59.6% after the company reported topline results for a Phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV sulopenem in complicated urinary tract infection.
  • Shares of Coty Inc. (COTY - Free Report) soared 20.9% after the company announced that KKR plans to acquire 60% of Coty's professional and retail hair business for $2.5 billion as a part of strategic transformation.
  • Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK - Free Report) rose 6.1% after the company reported that it was authorized by the FDA for a trial evaluating RAYALDEE in coronavirus patients.

