New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) ) is a designer and manufacturer of golf products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Alcon Inc. (ALC - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of eye care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK - Free Report) ) is a provider of short-term and construction loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21.4% downward over the last 30 days.
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 46.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
