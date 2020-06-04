CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 133.3%. Notably, the company reported loss of 55 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Moreover, revenues of $178.1 million surged 85.3% year over year and also beat the consensus mark by 7.3%.
Geographically, the United States contributed 74% of revenues, 14% came from Europe, the Middle East and Africa markets, 8% from Asia-Pacific and 5% from other markets.
Top-Line Details
Subscription revenues jumped a whopping 88.7% year over year to $162.2 million. A 105% increase in subscription customers led to this impressive growth.
CrowdStrike added 830 net new subscription customers in the quarter under review. The company had a total of 6,261 subscription customers as of Apr 30, 2020.
Notably, CrowdStrike launched a Falcon Prevent for Home Use program that allowed company administrators to install Falcon Prevent on their employees’ home systems. These free-of-cost offerings were adopted by more than 250 customers in the reported quarter.
Moreover, CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that adopted four or more cloud modules increased to 55% and those with five or more cloud modules rose to more than 35% as of Apr 30, 2020.
Revenues from professional services soared 57.2% year over year to $15.9 million.
The company added $85.7 million to its net new Average Run Rate (ARR) year over year, achieving $600 million, up 88% from the year-ago quarter.
Dollar-based net retention rate exceeded 120% in the reported quarter.
Operating Details
CrowdStrike’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded 530 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 75.4%. Subscription gross margin expanded 540 bps to 78.3%. However, professional services gross margin contracted 40 bps to 45.3%.
Research & development (R&D) expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 410 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20%. Moreover, general & administrative (G&A) expense declined 100 bps to 10.1%.
Further, sales & marketing (S&M) expenses as a percentage of revenues were 44.6%, significantly down from 57.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were 74.7% compared with 92.8% in the year-ago quarter
Non-GAAP operating income was $1.2 million against loss of $21.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Apr 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1 billion compared with $264.8 million as of Jan 31, 2020. The company converted its marketable securities to cash in the reported quarter.
Free cash flow was $87 million in the quarter under review against free cash outflow of $16.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Key Q1 Highlights
The CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020 list.
Moreover, CrowdStrike earned the highest overall rating among vendors including VMware (VMW - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) in 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). CrowdStrike earned an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 106 verified customer reviews.
Additionally, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company inked partnership deals with Computacenter and Veronym. These collaborations make the CrowdStrike Falcon platform widely available for enterprise customers across Germany and to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CrowdStrike successfully completed its second MITRE ATT&CK evaluation, which tests a vendor’s ability to detect attacker activity across the full spectrum of sophisticated attacks.
Guidance
For second-quarter fiscal 2021, CrowdStrike anticipates revenues between $185.8 million and $190.3 million. The company expects to report between 2 cents of loss per share and a break-even.
For fiscal 2021, CrowdStrike estimates revenues between $761.2 million and $772.6 million. Non-GAAP loss per share is estimated in the band of 8-5 cents per share.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Image: Shutterstock
CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 133.3%. Notably, the company reported loss of 55 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Moreover, revenues of $178.1 million surged 85.3% year over year and also beat the consensus mark by 7.3%.
Geographically, the United States contributed 74% of revenues, 14% came from Europe, the Middle East and Africa markets, 8% from Asia-Pacific and 5% from other markets.
Top-Line Details
Subscription revenues jumped a whopping 88.7% year over year to $162.2 million. A 105% increase in subscription customers led to this impressive growth.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Quote
CrowdStrike added 830 net new subscription customers in the quarter under review. The company had a total of 6,261 subscription customers as of Apr 30, 2020.
Notably, CrowdStrike launched a Falcon Prevent for Home Use program that allowed company administrators to install Falcon Prevent on their employees’ home systems. These free-of-cost offerings were adopted by more than 250 customers in the reported quarter.
Moreover, CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that adopted four or more cloud modules increased to 55% and those with five or more cloud modules rose to more than 35% as of Apr 30, 2020.
Revenues from professional services soared 57.2% year over year to $15.9 million.
The company added $85.7 million to its net new Average Run Rate (ARR) year over year, achieving $600 million, up 88% from the year-ago quarter.
Dollar-based net retention rate exceeded 120% in the reported quarter.
Operating Details
CrowdStrike’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded 530 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 75.4%. Subscription gross margin expanded 540 bps to 78.3%. However, professional services gross margin contracted 40 bps to 45.3%.
Research & development (R&D) expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 410 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20%. Moreover, general & administrative (G&A) expense declined 100 bps to 10.1%.
Further, sales & marketing (S&M) expenses as a percentage of revenues were 44.6%, significantly down from 57.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were 74.7% compared with 92.8% in the year-ago quarter
Non-GAAP operating income was $1.2 million against loss of $21.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Apr 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1 billion compared with $264.8 million as of Jan 31, 2020. The company converted its marketable securities to cash in the reported quarter.
Free cash flow was $87 million in the quarter under review against free cash outflow of $16.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Key Q1 Highlights
The CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020 list.
Moreover, CrowdStrike earned the highest overall rating among vendors including VMware (VMW - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) in 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). CrowdStrike earned an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 106 verified customer reviews.
Additionally, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company inked partnership deals with Computacenter and Veronym. These collaborations make the CrowdStrike Falcon platform widely available for enterprise customers across Germany and to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CrowdStrike successfully completed its second MITRE ATT&CK evaluation, which tests a vendor’s ability to detect attacker activity across the full spectrum of sophisticated attacks.
Guidance
For second-quarter fiscal 2021, CrowdStrike anticipates revenues between $185.8 million and $190.3 million. The company expects to report between 2 cents of loss per share and a break-even.
For fiscal 2021, CrowdStrike estimates revenues between $761.2 million and $772.6 million. Non-GAAP loss per share is estimated in the band of 8-5 cents per share.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>