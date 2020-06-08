Back to top
Boeing (BA) in Focus: Stock Moves 11.5% Higher
The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 12% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 59.7%in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Aerospace sector is CAE Inc. (CAE - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
