Company News for Jun 9, 2020

  • Thor Industries Inc.'s (THO - Free Report) shares jumped 11.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate of a loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) climbed 8.2% after unveiling a new ad-targeting program designed to help marketers of consumer-packaged goods in streaming TV advertising.
  • Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD - Free Report) rose 0.3% following news that AstraZeneca plc (AZN - Free Report) is considering a merger with the company.
  • Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA - Free Report) shares surged 7.3% following news that it sold 11,095 Shanghai-made Model 3 sedans in China last month.
     

