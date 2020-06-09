Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alleghany Corporation (Y - Free Report) provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN - Free Report) a professional services firm that provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Intuit Inc. (INTU - Free Report) provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Lennox International Inc. (LII - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

