Global Blood Seeks Label Expansion of Oxbryta in Kids With SCD

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT - Free Report) announced plans to expand the label of Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in children aged 4 to 11 years, following a Type B meeting with the FDA.
In November 2019, the FDA approved Oxbryta as an oral, once-daily treatment for SCD in patients aged 12 years or above. Following this, the drug became the first and only therapy that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, a major cause for SCD. SCD is a chronic, inherited blood disorder that affects hemoglobin levels.
Global Blood plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Oxbryta, which will include a new, age-appropriate formulation, for the treatment of SCD in children 4 to 11 years under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway. The NDA will include clinical data from the ongoing phase IIa HOPE-KIDS 1 study.
Shares of Global Blood have declined 17.2% so far this year against the industry’s growth of 7.9%.
The company has another pipeline candidate, inclacumab, which is a novel fully human monoclonal antibody against P-selectin, in its portfolio. The drug is being developed as a treatment for vaso-occlusive crises (“VOC”) in patients with SCD. The company is developing inclacumab with drug giant Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) .
Last year, the FDA also approved Novartis’ (NVS - Free Report) Adakveo (crizanlizumab) to lower the frequency of VOCs or pain crises in patients with SCD, aged 16 years or above. bluebird bio (BLUE - Free Report) is also developing LentiGlobin for the treatment of VOC in patients with SCD.
Zacks Rank
Global Blood currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
