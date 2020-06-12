Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.8% Higher

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 12.2% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Aprea Therapeutics. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Aprea Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Another stock worth considering in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Axcella Health, Inc. (AXLA - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
