In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) - free report >>
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) - free report >>
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why BP Decides to Write Off Up to $17.5B From Assets
BP plc (BP - Free Report) has estimated a write-off of up to $17.5 billion from its assets value following the downward revision of its long-term oil and gas prices.
The British energy giant expects the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to persistently hurt global energy demand. Also, the company believes that post COVID-19, there will be growing transition to low-carbon economy since investors are increasingly pressing oil companies to drastically reduce carbon emissions, which is in line with the Paris climate goals.
To incorporate these impacts, BP trimmed its forecast for Brent oil price from $70 per barrel to $55 until 2050. The new price outlook convinced this integrated energy firm to include non-cash impairment charges and write-offs worth $13-$17.5 billion, after tax, in the second quarter.
Analysts believe that the decrease in asset values will increase BP’s debt-to-equity ratio, thereby weakening the balance sheet.Per global investment bank RBC Capital Markets, the weakening of financials will force the company to curtail its dividend payments.
BP p.l.c. Price
BP p.l.c. price | BP p.l.c. Quote
Currently, BP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the energy sector include Murphy USA Inc (MUSA - Free Report) , QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP - Free Report) and CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) , all stocks currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Murphy USA is likely to see earnings growth of 7% in the next five years.
QEP Resources has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 in the past 30 days.
CNX Resources has witnessed northward estimate revisions for 2020 bottom line in the past 60 days.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>