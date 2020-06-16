In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
EQM Midstream (EQM) Looks Good: Stock Adds 9.7% in Session
EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $18.93 –$23.43 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for EQM Midstream. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
EQM Midstream has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
