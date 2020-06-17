Tech is the best performing sector this year, as well as over the past decade. Investors continue to pour money into popular technology stocks despite economic uncertainty and health crisis. While valuation look stretched in some cases, investors believe in their growth potential.
Biggest tech giants—Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) —are trading close to their all-time highs, and their combined market value is about $5 trillion.
Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Microsoft, spent about $29 billion on R&D last quarter, up 17% year-over-year, per WSJ, more than NASA’s annual budget.
These stocks also got a boost from the coronavirus. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” per Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Some of these trends will continue even after the crisis is over.
To learn more about the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) , the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.
Ultra-Popular Tech ETFs You Should Not Ignore
