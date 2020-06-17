Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 17, 2020

  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) jumped 15.7% after the company announced the FDA has approved its new rapid-acting insulin Lyumjev.
  • Shares of WW International, Inc. WW jumped 18.9% after the company announced that as of June 6 it had total 4.9 million subscribers, up 7% from the year before.
  • Shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR soared more than 100% after the company reported that it has received a multi-unit process burner order from ExxonMobil.
  • Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. rose 24.4% after the company reported that it has received $43.1 million in new firm orders from Northrop Grumman for E-2D advanced Hawkeye wing kits.

