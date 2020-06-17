Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Atento S.A. (ATTO - Free Report) is a provider of customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Brady Corporation (BRC - Free Report) is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28% downward over the last 30 days.
HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY - Free Report) is a provider of technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.
