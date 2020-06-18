Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) is an operator of online local commerce marketplaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) is a producer of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Investors Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) is an air-transportation provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) is a provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

computers finance industrial-products retail transportation