Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) is an operator of online local commerce marketplaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) is a producer of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Investors Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) is an air-transportation provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) is a provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 18th
