Company News for Jun 22, 2020

  • Penn National Gaming Inc.'s (PENN - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after the company announced that 30 out of its 41 gaming and racing platforms have restarted operations after lockdowns.
  • Shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX - Free Report) tumbled 6.2% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, significantly below $1.59 reported in the year-ago quarter  
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN - Free Report) surged 7.8% after the U.S. FDA approved a 300 mg single-dose pre-filled pen for Dupixent.
  • Apple Inc.'s (AAPL - Free Report) shares fell 0.6% after the company said to reclose 11 stores in states where new coronavirus cases resurfaced.

