Factors Setting the Tone for Darden's (DRI) Q4 Earnings

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 25. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.1%. Notably, the company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter is pegged at a loss of $1.78, against earnings of $1.76 per share. In the past seven days, estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,249 million, suggesting a decline of 44% from the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Note
Darden’s results in the quarter to be reported is likely to reflect the negative impact of the dismal same-restaurant sales. The coronavirus pandemic has been persistently hurting same-restaurant sales. Recently, the company provided same-store sales update for the fourth quarter to date through May 17. For the fourth quarter to date through May 17, same-restaurant sales were down 39.4%, 45.8%, 63.1% and 65.5% at Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining and Other Business, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales at Olive Garden, Fine Dining and LongHorn Steakhouse is pegged at $587 million, $62 million and $507 million, indicating year-over-year decline of 47%, 60% and 50%, respectively. Moreover, the same for Other segment stands at $199 million, suggesting a decrease of 59% from the prior-year quarter.
Moreover, high operating costs might get reflected in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results. Further, the non-franchised model makes it susceptible to increased expenses.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Darden Restaurants this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
The company has an Earnings ESP of -8.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Peer Releases
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $3.07 per share outpaced the consensus mark of $2.29 and improved 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $873.1 million beat the consensus mark of $867 million and improved 4.4% year over year.
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of 16 cents compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. However, the reported figure declined 72.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1,754 million beat the consensus mark of $1,145 million but deteriorated 23.9% year over year.
BJs Restaurants Inc.’s (BJRI - Free Report) first-quarter 2020 adjusted loss (excluding an impairment charge of 12 cents per share) of 10 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 38 cents. In the year-ago period, it had reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $254.6 million lagged the consensus estimate of $261.7 million by 2.7% and declined 12.4% year over year.
Peer Releases
