Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) offers commercial, business, and retail banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) provides electronic design and test solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) offers commercial, business, and retail banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) provides electronic design and test solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.