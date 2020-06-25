Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) provides manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Limoneira Company (LMNR - Free Report) operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO - Free Report) operates as a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA - Free Report) provides strategy and digital technology services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


