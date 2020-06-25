In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7%
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company —as the stock is now up 84.5% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Outlook Therapeutics. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Outlook Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry is Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
