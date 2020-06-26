Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 26, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Darden Restaurants Inc.'s (DRI - Free Report) shares climbed 5.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2020 loss per share of $1.24, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.66 per share.
  • Shares of Macy's Inc. (M - Free Report) tumbled 4.1% following the company's decision to retrench 3,900 managerial jobs and incur $180 million restructuring charges.
  • Shares of Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) jumped 7.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.
  • McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC - Free Report) shares surged 3.6% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16.
     

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) - free report >>

Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>

Macys, Inc. (M) - free report >>

McCormick Company, Incorporated (MKC) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-staples retail