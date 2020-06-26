New Strong Sell Stocks for June 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) is the owner and operator of online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Horizon Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF - Free Report) is a manufacturer of flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Investors Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Shutterstock
