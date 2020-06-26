In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Air Lease (AL) Inks Second Lease Agreement With HiSky Moldova
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced a long-term lease placement for a solitary Airbus A320-200 jet with HiSky Moldova. The aircraft is scheduled to be delivered this September.
Notably, this is the second lease agreement pertaining to such aircraft to be inked by Air Lease with HiSky Moldova. Earlier this month, Air Lease announced that it will deliver the first Airbus A320-200 aircraft to HiSky Moldova in July. The addition of the jets, equipped with all modern amenities, will likely enhance the flying experience of HiSky Moldova’s passengers and help the carrier generate additional traffic. Moreover, these fuel efficient planes are expected to boost the carrier’s bottom line.
Notably, Air Lease’s impressive fleet has made it one of the leading leasers of commercial jets to airline players. Recently, Air Lease delivered a new Airbus A320-200neo jet to Atlantic Airways, the national carrier of the Faroe Islands. Notably, the delivery was made on long-term lease.
Air Lease Corporation Price
Air Lease Corporation price | Air Lease Corporation Quote
This was the second A320-200 neo jet that is powered by CFM International LEAP-1A26 engines to be delivered to Atlantic Airways by Air Lease. Notably, the first such fuel-efficient aircraft was delivered by the company in March 2019 to the national carrier of the Faroe Islands.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Air Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) , TFI International (TFII - Free Report) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Canadian Pacific, TFI International and Teekay Tankers is estimated at 7.5%, 4.1% and 3%, respectively.
