Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI - Free Report) is a commercial banking service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) is an online local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.
O-I Glass, Inc. (OI - Free Report) manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO - Free Report) as a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI - Free Report) is a commercial banking service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) is an online local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.
O-I Glass, Inc. (OI - Free Report) manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO - Free Report) as a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.