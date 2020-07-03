Back to top

Why Tesla (TSLA) Shares Are Soaring Today (Again)

Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) stock seems to be on an endless rally to the moon. Today’s 7% jump was catalyzed by better than expect vehicle deliver figures for Q2.

Tesla delivered an astonishing 90,650 cars over the past 3 months. This figure blew analysts’ delivery expectations (72,000 vehicles) out of the water. Tesla is now the most valuable car company in the world by market cap surpassing Toyota (TM - Free Report) .

Optimistic investors are betting on Tesla taking over the automotive world, but this enterprise still has a long way to go.

Tesla just sold its 1 millionth car in March, which is less than 10% of what Toyota sells annually. The world’s largest automakers are not going to sit idle while some Silicon Valley startup upends their industry.

I expect that competition will surge in the years to come and Tesla’s valuation will be tested.

Published in

automobiles coronavirus tech-stocks