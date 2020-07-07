Back to top

Company News for Jul 6, 2020

  • Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA - Free Report) shares climbed 8% after reporting that it delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, exceeding 88,496 units delivered in the first-quarter, despite lockdowns.
  • Shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK - Free Report) advanced 2.2% after the company announced of securing $1.2 billion in private funding.
  • Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) tumbled 4.9% following news that the phase-3 clinical trial of its drug mRNA-1273 for the potential treatment of COVID-19, has been delayed.
  • The Boeing Co.'s (BA - Free Report) shares rose 0.3% after the company in association with the FAA, completed certification test flights on its troubled aircraft the 737 Max.
     

