Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) provides integrated information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP - Free Report) provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) provides integrated information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP - Free Report) provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.