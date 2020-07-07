In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Ciena (CIEN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session
Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $52.21 to $55.09 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen eight positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Ciena. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Ciena currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
