New Strong Sell Stocks for July 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Barratt Developments PLC (BTDPY - Free Report) engages in homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Credicorp Ltd. (BAP - Free Report) is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Equity Residential (EQR - Free Report) is a buyer, seller and developer of properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.