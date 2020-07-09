In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
S&P Global (SPGI) Announces Launch of RiskGauge Reports
S&P Global Inc.’s (SPGI - Free Report) S&P Global Market Intelligence division announced yesterday that it has launched a credit analytics offering that comes with a lot of features and assesses trade payment risks for public and private companies, including small- and medium-enterprises (“SME”s).
Known as S&P Global RiskGauge Reports, they provide credit-risk view of businesses and investments in detail and are available for more than 50 million companies. These reports include S&P Global RiskGauge Score, statistical model-based liquidity risk assessments, company firmographics and relative performance benchmarks.
The move is in response to the increasing need for understanding risks and credit-worthiness of doing business with private companies, especially SMEs, as they are severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The launch of the S&P Global RiskGauge Reports is a step towards providing the market with essential SME private company data, giving our clients the confidence to make decisions with conviction," said Whit McGraw, managing director and global head of Credit Risk Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global’s shares have gained 46.8% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 20.7% rally of the industry it belongs to and 7.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Elastic N.V. (ESTC - Free Report) , SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL - Free Report) and DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rates for Elastic, SailPoint Technologies and DocuSign are estimated at 26%, 15% and 31.2% respectively.
