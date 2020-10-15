Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates quick-casual restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) : This company that has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Seaspan Corporation (ATCO - Free Report) : This asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

