Featured Zacks Rank Stocks
Bull of the Day
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)
Bear of the Day
Canada Goose (GOOS)
Zacks #1 Rank Top Movers for Zacks #1 Rank Top Movers Zacks #1 Rank Top Movers for
|Company
|Symbol
|Price
|%Chg
|Rite Aid Co...
|RAD
|12.28
|+5.32%
|Perion Netw...
|PERI
|8.72
|+5.06%
|Delta Air L...
|DAL
|61.45
|+3.29%
|Hibbett Spo...
|HIBB
|26.60
|+3.06%
|Atlas Air W...
|AAWW
|27.89
|+2.93%
The Zacks #1 Rank List is the best place to start your stock search each morning. It's made up of the top 5% of stocks with the most potential. Each weekday, you can quickly see the Zacks #1 Rank Top Movers from Value to Growth, Momentum and Income, even VGM Score.
You can see the full Zacks #1 Rank List or narrow it down to Zacks Rank #1 Stocks with a Value, Growth, Momentum or Income Style Score of A or B. Plus, you can see the Zacks Rank #1 Stocks with a VGM of A or B. You can also sort the list with criteria you choose, view Additions and Deletions by day, and Performance.
Zacks #1 Rank Additions
|Company (Symbol)
|Report
|NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
|ANALYST REPORT
|Delta Air Lines, Inc... (DAL)
|ANALYST REPORT
|Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)
|ANALYST REPORT
|Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)
|ANALYST REPORT
|Evergy Inc. (EVRG)
|ANALYST REPORT
Can Earnings Reports Push Bank Stocks Even Higher?
Earnings Preview
Reported Earnings SurprisesView All
|Symbol
|Time
|Expected
|Reported
|%Surprise
|BMRA
|08:27
|-0.08
|-0.05
|+37.50
|BAC
|07:08
|0.68
|0.74
|+8.82
|BLK
|06:37
|7.67
|8.34
|+8.74
|UNH
|05:58
|3.77
|3.90
|+3.45
|PNC
|06:59
|2.92
|2.97
|+1.71
EPS Positive Surprises for Jan 15, 2020
|Symbol
|Time
|Expected
|Reported
|%Surprise
|GS
|07:37
|5.20
|4.69
|-9.81
EPS Negative Surprises for Jan 15, 2020
Consolidations to Lift Aerospace-Defense Equipment Stocks
by Aparajita Dutta
Miscellaneous Building Products Industry Prospects Look Bright
by Shrabana Mukherjee
3 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Your 2020 Portfolio
by Benjamin Rains
Coco-Cola vs. Pepsi: Who Will Win the War Over Hybrid Coffee?
5 ESG Stocks to Buy as Climate Risk Takes Center Stage
Top Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy in 2020
4 Stocks to Gain on Growing Taste for Vegan Meat
5 Top Retail Stocks Set to Surge in 2020 After a Solid 2019
5 Momentum Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates This Month
Delta Beats Big on Earnings: What To Expect From Remaining Airlines
PC Shipment Scripts Success in Q4: LNVGY, HPQ & More in Focus
China Auto Market Slump Persists: Is a Revival in the Cards?