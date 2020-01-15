Back to top
Top Stock Picks for This Week

Of this week's top two Zacks #1 Ranked stock picks from our Panel of Zacks Experts, one is a real "high flyer," and the other you'd do well not to "sleep on."

Ride on Tesla's Hottest Run with These ETFs

Tesla (TSLA) has risen 20% in the initial week of 2020 and surpassed $500 per share for the first time in its history.

ESG ETFs: Doing Well AND Doing Good

Many investors think that ethical investing means scarifying some returns, but last year, some of these ETFs were able to beat the broader market, and most provided comparable returns.

Tech Daily Roundup: Apple Protection & More

The FBI asked Apple to create a backdoor, but Apple maintains that a back door could be just as easily used by hackers, etc. and therefore not a desirable thing to have.

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th

This international shipping company has witnessed its Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 90 days, leading the pack of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

AWS 1/14: CPI +0.2%; Q4 Results for JPM, C & WFC

The findings here are fairly consistent with what we've seen over the past several years: positive growth, although still along the lines of a continuing "muddle through" economy.

Video Commentaries

SCANS: The FAANG of The Roaring 20s

A new acronym of equities that could define the next decade of investing. Sea Limited: https://www.zacks.com/stock/quote/SEA?cid=CS-YOUTUBE-FT-VID CRISPR: https://www.zacks.com/stock/quote/CRSP?cid=CS-YOUTUBE-FT-VID Alibaba: https://www.zacks.com/stock/quote/BABA?cid=CS-YOUTUBE-FT-VID Nvidia: https://www.zacks.com/stock/quote/NVDA?cid=CS-YOUTUBE-FT-VID Splunk: https://www.zacks.com/stock/quote/SPLK?cid=CS-YOUTUBE-FT-VID Follow us on StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/ZacksResearch Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZacksResearch Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Top Stock Picks for Week of January 13, 2020

An Airline and a Stock That’s Nothing to Sleep On. Tempur Sealy International: https://www.zacks.com/stock/quote/TPX?cid=CS-YOUTUBE-FT-VID Delta Air Lines: https://www.zacks.com/stock/quote/DAL?cid=CS-YOUTUBE-FT-VID Follow us on StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/ZacksResearch Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZacksResearch Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

JPMorgan & Bank Earnings, Delta & Boeing & A New Strong Buy Stock – Free Lunch

On today’s episode ofFree Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into fourth quarter earnings results from JPMorgan, Delta, and other giants, as well as rough Boeing numbers. The episode then ends with why KB Home (KBH) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

