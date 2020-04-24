Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) : This provider of property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus
CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CoreLogic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.71, compared with 3.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Avid Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) : This provider of property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus
CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote
CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CoreLogic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CoreLogic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.71, compared with 3.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote
Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Avid Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Avid Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>