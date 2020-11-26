We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
LyondellBasell (LYB) Unveils MFR 1500 Grade for Face Masks
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) introduced a new Melt Flow Rate (MFR) 1500 grade for melt-blown non-woven applications, Moplen HP560Z. The company will produce it through its facilities in Spain.
The availability of medical and safety equipment, particularly face masks, continues to be primordial amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company stated that MFR 1500 grades for melt-blown non-woven applications are mainly produced in Asian countries. In Europe, its demand has seen an increase with the growing number of protective equipment of regional production entities. This created the need for swift regional solution for a high-end medical grade in Europe. Notably, LyondellBasell is the first to offer this type of high-fluidity polypropylene grade in the region.
Further, the company commercialized Moplen HP560Z to support this continuous need for face masks and their local production in Europe. The high fluidity of the new grade enables the development of face masks.
Additional advantages of the Moplen HP560Z grade is that it can be tailored explicitly for the small-scale melt-blown non-woven machines that are mostly used for face mask production in Europe.
Shares of LyondellBasell have lost 3% in the past year against the industry’s 7.6% rise.
